5 Ways to Know What People Say About Your Brand When You’re Not In The Room

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday August 10, 2017 – That’s right. Your brand isn’t what your marketing department says it is. It’s not even what your CEO says it is. And it isn’t what your advertising agency says it is. According to Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon.com, your brand is what other people say it is. Particularly when you’re not in the room to hear what they’re saying.

There are many, many definitions of a brand, but Jeff’s definition (no, I don’t know him personally, but he seems like the kind of guy that would want you to call him by his first name) can make even the most experienced branding professionals stop in their tracks. If Jeff’s definition is true, business owners have a right to be more than just a teensy bit concerned about their operations. After all, in order for businesses to be successful, they need to keep an accurate pulse on what their customers are really thinking about their products and services.

But if you can’t fully rely on your customers to be truthful when you’re in the room, how can you know what people really think about your brand? Here are a few ethical tips on how you can have a better idea of what people are saying about your business when you aren’t in the room.

Ask your front-line staff to get involved

The larger the organisation, the less likely it is that a CEO or her management team will be “in the room” to observe every customer interaction. Luckily, your front line staff can help fill you in on what customers are saying about their experience with the company. Properly trained, committed customer-facing team members can be a valuable source of information. They can tell you how customers respond to a range of factors, including your pricing, the physical layout of your business and the quality of your products. It might be a good idea to remind your front-line staff to pay careful attention to customer comments, and then channel those comments to the management team.

A word of caution, though: if your staff members are the source of a customer’s distasteful experience to begin with, it is improbable (although not impossible) that they’ll ‘fess up and say that they are responsible for the poor service. You’ll need to develop an environment of trust and learning where employees feel comfortable admitting that they made a mistake and feel comfortable asking for support and training to improve.

Surveys

If you think that your customers are holding back when you directly ask them what they think about your business, you might want to consider using surveys that allow customers to give their feedback anonymously. For on-location feedback, you can use a hardcopy form or if you want to get all fancy, you can allow your customers to use a convenient tablet to fill out the survey. If your customers are online, you can use one of the many online survey tools to conduct your surveys. A good way to do this is to ask customers for their email addresses and send them the link to a customer satisfaction poll immediately after their transaction.

If your survey is extensive, though, you might want to use a professional research company to make sure you are able to collect and extract data that your company will find useful.

Focus Groups

If you want to go beyond a survey and really dig deep into how your customers feel about your brand, a focus group might be useful since it allows the facilitator to probe more deeply into complex issues. Focus groups also provide the opportunity to observe your customers’ non-verbal cues such as body language and facial reactions. Be sure to hire a professional that has experience in conducting focus groups and interpreting the data in a way that can be beneficial to your brand.

Mystery shopper programmes

If you’re looking for a third-party view of your customer-facing touchpoints, you can consider implementing a mystery shopper programme and using the feedback to better understand how customers view your brand.

Social Media Monitoring

If your customers are tech-savvy and are likely to be active on social media, you can listen in on the conversation by using social media monitoring tools. Just remember that online monitoring alone isn’t going to give you a full picture of what people are saying about your brand, as many consumers use offline communications to tell others about their customer experience encounters.

Bonus Tip: Ask your customers in person.

Okay, we admit it. We cheated a bit on this tip. Asking your customers in person involves you being in the room, but we thought that it was still worth mentioning.

If your customers aren’t volunteering to give you feedback on your service, you’ll need to find ways to extract the information. Simply ask your customers in person how you’re doing in the customer service department. If a face-to-face conversation isn’t possible, you can have a conversation over the phone. Give your customers a reason to be truthful. Let them know that you want them to experience the best possible service when they visit your business, and let them know that the only way you can do that is for your customers to tell you about anything you’re not doing well. Tell them not to worry about hurting your feelings. Ask them to throw diplomacy out the window and let them know that you’re looking for unfiltered feedback. And don’t get offended if they point out your weaknesses. Remember, it’s better to hear the truth so you can fix the problems you might be having in your organisation. Also, remember that getting customer feedback isn’t a “one-off” exercise. Be sure to repeat the asking process again and again (and again).

Of course, there are many other ways to listen in to what people are saying about your brand when you’re not in the room, but these tips are some of the easiest and most cost-effective to implement. Happy listening!

Ron Johnson is co-founder and Managing Director of Blueprint Creative, an award-winning Branding Agency specialising in Brand Strategy, Communications, Design, Employee Brand Engagement and Customer Experience.