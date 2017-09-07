Why Advertising Is Less Effective These Days

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

50 THINGS I’VE LEARNED IN 50 YEARS OF MARKETING

#7

By Greg Hoyos

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday September 7, 2017 – Advertising used to be a wonderful, powerful tool for marketers to communicate with and influence their consumers. It still can be. But a combination of influences have conspired to reduce its value. Call it a perfect storm.

First, the Internet splintered audiences into numerous small groups, denying advertisers the mass audiences they used to enjoy. That was bad enough.

Then, the onslaught of data from multiple sources led consumers to shorten their attention spans, allowing them to by-pass messages as they wished. Boring copy failed.

Third, faced with these changes, and casting around for solutions, many advertisers made a crucial strategic mistake. They dismissed their professional communicators (agencies) to save money and began doing their ads in-house. Big mistake.

The result has been a plethora of “client-dictated” messages, full of reasons which mean a lot to marketers themselves, but nothing to consumers. These ads ignore buyers’ lives, worries and needs, and merely shout detail after detail about a product.

But marketers forget that consumers don’t care about their goods or brands, they care about themselves. And to be effective, all communication must be start from that point of view. Otherwise, it simply gets ignored.

As long as companies don’t understand this, they double down on their spend patterns and shout with increasing desperation, yet never understand why their messages don’t work.

And that’s why your ads aren’t working.

Greg Hoyos is founder and chairman at GHA DDB. He started his first regional ad agency in 1970; has won five CLIOs (including the 1979 Worldwide Copywriting statue) and numerous Caribbean ADDYs; and is the author of ‘Marketing and Demand’ and ‘A History of Marketing in 32 Objects’. He can be reached at (246) 234-4110 or greg@greghoyos.com