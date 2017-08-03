Do Bad Ads Work? | Greg Hoyos

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

50 THINGS I’VE LEARNED IN 50 YEARS OF MARKETING

#2

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday August 3, 2017 – These days, simple ads made for a few dollars are more popular than ever. Advertisers think that since their ads have a short shelf-life on social media, it makes little sense to produce an expensive blockbuster when a quick little thing – maybe shot from a cellphone – will do.

The principle is correct, but the danger is that cheap ads usually have no strong selling idea behind them, and may even represent the brand in a poor light. Contrary to popular opinion, a bad ad really can damage a brand image.

So what to do?

The answer is: get your sales strategy clear upfront; this is your true guide, your route-map to success. Then you can execute this in small, inexpensive versions which don’t cost much and can be produced in quantity for social media.

This is easy to say, but it takes a real professional to execute. Which is why using cheap, inexperienced producers is almost always a bad idea. You’ll pay more in the long run.

At GHA Digital we start with a coherent strategy and then produce sales-winning messages – blogs, ads, stories – to meet our clients’ goals. Call us!

Greg Hoyos is founder and chairman at GHA DDB. He started his first regional ad agency in 1970; has won five CLIOs (including the 1979 Worldwide Copywriting statue) and numerous Caribbean ADDYs; and is the author of ‘Marketing and Demand’ and ‘A History of Marketing in 32 Objects’. He can be reached at (246) 234-4110 or greg@greghoyos.com