Bahamian Diaspora Urged to Invest More in Homeland

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Thursday September 7, 2017 – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has encouraged the Diaspora to consider new investment opportunities in The Bahamas, in areas ranging from tourism, to aquaculture, to the maritime sector.

He said the Bahamian Diaspora is a “major talent and investment pool that The Bahamas must tap into” and his administration intends to help create a global network of Bahamians to help boost national development and to create a 21st Century Bahamas.

“I invite my fellow-Bahamians overseas, those of you of Bahamian heritage, and friends of The Bahamas, to consider new investment opportunities in The Bahamas in areas ranging from tourism, to aquaculture, to the maritime sector,” he said.

“The Bahamas has a highly favourable investment regime. We are cutting the red tape and too often long waiting times for international investment projects to be vetted and approved. Like other countries that have successfully done so, my government will cultivate and utilize the energy of the Bahamian Diaspora. Working with our foreign missions, we will create a database of Bahamians overseas who the country may tap into as potential investors and consultants.

“For example, if there is not a domestic Bahamian consultant available in a given area, the priority will be to locate a Bahamian overseas, instead of first using a non-Bahamian consultant,” Minnis added.

The Prime Minister Minnis said his administration is also giving consideration to the establishment of an overseas council of the Bahamian Diaspora, that will utilize social media and a dedicated website to help to produce a database and platform for communication with Bahamians overseas.

The Prime Minister said such a council could also promote investment and job opportunities for Bahamians wishing to return to and/or work in The Bahamas.

“The council may also promote ways that Bahamians overseas can network and help with educational and community-minded projects that will benefit The Bahamas, especially young Bahamians,” Prime Minister Minnis said.

