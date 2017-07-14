Bahamian Firm Expands Data Centre Presence in Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Friday July 14, 2017 – A Bahamas-based cloud service provider has announced plans to expand its services across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Cloud Carib, which currently has data centres located in the Bahamian islands of Nassau and Freeport, is launching a newly rebuilt CaribPod data centre in Panama and later this year will have service extensions into Barbados and Jamaica and additional regional sites planned in Trinidad, Cayman Islands, and other locations before the end of 2017.

“Our strategic expansion demonstrates our continuing commitment to clients that we’re delivering best in-class services directly to them and allowing our clients to choose a location that best suits their needs,” said Scott MacKenzie, Chief Commercial Officer at Cloud Carib.

“We’re helping clients design a solution for them, not providing cookie cutter solutions and forcing them to work within those constraints.”

Cloud Carib’s data centres are serviced 24/7 by their own Command and Control Centre to provide clients around the clock support and monitoring.

All of them are operated in alignment with international standards, with service supported by the Cloud Carib Service Management Framework.

Cloud Carib is solely focused on managed cloud services with core competencies across a broad range of disciplines, including data centre services, business continuity services, and mobile and productivity services to solve any client’s problem with the right solution.

