Barbados Finance Minister Hits Back as Bankers Suspend Hundreds of Real Estate Transactions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday May 25, 2017 –The Barbados Government and the island’s commercial banks are on a collision course over a controversial tax clearance certificate imposed under the amended Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Act.

The new measure, which took effect on March 16, mandates that private citizens and corporations must have paid all their taxes to secure the certificate.

But in a worrying backlash, commercial banks have suspended over 300 real estate-related transactions estimated at BDS$211 million (US$105.5 million).

President of the Barbados Bankers Association (BBA) Donna Wellington explained that until there was clarification on the process of obtaining a tax clearance certificate, the financial institutions would not be in a position to close any real estate-related transactions or disburse monies associated with those deals.

The move has drawn the ire of Finance Minister Chris Sinckler, who described the move as “unwarranted” and charged that it was all part of an excuse not to cooperate with the Government and the BRA.

“It is rather unfortunate that some banks and some lawyers in Barbados are hell-bent on frustrating Government’s legitimate attempts to collect the tax revenue that is due to the state by their clients,” Sinckler said yesterday in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

“First they said it was unconstitutional, then they said they were not clear about how the law would work, now they are claiming it is delaying transactions because the BRA cannot give tax clearance certificates fast enough.”

Furthermore, he served notice that the law would remained unchanged, declaring that the Government would not be bullied into scrapping the move “because some people believe it should not be”.

“It is nothing short of amazing that these very actors have at times in the past sought to defend and excuse the reasons why it takes as long and costs client as much as it does to complete their work in getting mortgages and other real estate transactions done, but now are apparently determined to hold an entire country to ransom because they do not wish to cooperate with Government to halt the chronic hemorrhaging of tax revenue in Barbados,” Sinckler contended.

However, economist Jeremy Stephen has called on both sides to urgently settle their differences on the matter, as he said it had far reaching implications for the economy.

“The effects would be on the general economy and probably would begin to [affect] interest rates. Interest rates on savings could also fall further and, as a result, also impact on liquidity in the banking system if this is allowed to drag out,” he told online newspaper Barbados Today.

The Finance Minister says he will meet with the bankers’ association next Tuesday.

