Caribbean Business Titan Passes Away

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Thursday May 4, 2017 – More than five decades ago when Dr Anthony Norman Sabga became Trinidad and Tobago’s first entrepreneur to launch a local manufacturing enterprise called ANSA Industries in 1966, he meant business.

Fast-forward to 2017 and he can be deservingly called the Titan of Port of Spain.

At the age of 94, the renowned businessman and philanthropist passed away yesterday.

Sabga had a long and distinguished career at home and in the wider Caribbean.

According to information provided by the Ansa McAl Group, the Syrian-born Sabga migrated to the twin-island republic in 1930 and stepped in the world of business with his father NS Sabga and Sons.

After he successfully built ANSA Industries, which made refrigerators, televisions and other household items from scratch, he pursued interests in the garment industry and real estate development, creating the well-known Regents Park.

The ambitious, relentless businessman then went on to acquire the troubled McEnearney Alstons Group in 1986 and transformed the 28-company group into a regional wide conglomerate.

“He tripled the number of companies to over 70 in 2017, commanding pro­fits that grew fortyfold over that period, and providing a share value that grew by 15,000 per cent,” Ansa said in its statement.

Scores in Trinidad and Tobago have been reflecting on the legacy of the business mogul.

In a statement, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said: ““Anthony is an example to all of us, of the heights that can be achieved through determination, foresight and an unwavering pursuit of excellence”.

In the eyes of Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Sabga was the quintessential Caribbean man who will remain an inspiration for generations to come.

“Dr Sabga’s life story is truly inspiring, as he came from humble beginnings and meticulously built a business empire over the course of several decades, becoming one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the Caribbean,” she said.

In a glowing tribute, the Employers Consultative Association of Trinidad and Tobago said the country and the rest of the region had lost a visionary, entrepreneur and a distinguished leader who made sterling contributions to the development of business and entrepreneurship.

“Dr Sabga’s distinctive transformation of his simple beginnings and modest resources into an immutable legacy certainly teaches us that we should not allow ourselves to be defined by our circumstances.

“Rather, it is our imagination, determination and dignified response to life’s challenges that will ultimately influence our success, ” it noted.

