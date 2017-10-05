Controversial Levy Raking in the Dough for Barbados Government But Economic Growth Stunted

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday October 5, 2017 – The National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL) that has left businesses and consumers crying out has reaped big dividends for the cash-strapped Barbados government.

According to Finance Minister Chris Sinckler, the tax has generated BDS$50 million (US$25 million) in revenue, just three months after a 400 per cent increase in the levy was introduced.

“I believe the figure so far is just short of BDS$50 million (US$25 million), which, if you’re to multiply it by four quarters, would give you just around BDS$200 million (US$100 million),” he told Parliament while leading off debate on the National Social Responsibility Levy Amendment Bill 2017 this week.

Not only have the NSRL’s earnings exceeded expectations, but Sinckler reported that the final figure for the period could be higher.

He pointed out that additional Value Added Tax earned under the NSRL still had to be added.

In the May budget, the Finance Minister had projected that the NSRL would earn BDS$186 million (US$93 million) in revenue in one fiscal year, in addition to BDS$32 million (US$16 million) in VAT.

The tax, which was one of the revenue generating measures to help the Freundel Stuart administration close a massive fiscal gap, is calculated on the customs value of imported and locally produced goods. It is applied on the production cost of locally produced goods and VAT is added to the total cost.

Government has been odds with key social partners, including the private sector and trade unions, over the onerous tax.

Back in July, more than 20,000 demonstrators led by the island’s main unions and the Barbados Private Sector Association staged a protest urging a rollback of the measure which has led to a spike in the cost of living.

Sinckler acknowledged that amid the “difficulties”, the tax measure was meeting Government’s objectives.

Despite the windfall, he admitted that the Barbados economy would fall short of projections, and only grow between 0.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent this year.

“We have such a tight fiscal progamme, demand is going to be constrained and once demand is constrained in an economy like Barbados, we don’t think growth is going to be significant,” Sinckler said.

“We believe it will be [about] 0.5 to 0.7 per cent. We won’t get two per cent growth as originally predicted at the beginning of the year.”

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)