C&W Communications Moves to Cut Staff in T&T

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Thursday July 20, 2017 – C&W Communications in Trinidad and Tobago is downsizing its operations.

The company yesterday offered an undisclosed number of workers voluntary separation packages, a month after executives reportedly informed workers of possible layoffs.

In a statement, the company that operates Flow and C&W Business explained that the offer was part of a programme aimed at streamlining its operations and ensuring business viability in the medium to long term.

Managing director of Flow Trinidad Ian Serrao told the Trinidad Guardian that in recent months, the company had made a deliberate attempt to rein in its operational costs in an effort to save jobs.

However, it apparently fell short of its objectives, with Serrao saying the company “had to make the difficult decision of reducing head count”.

He stressed that workers who opted to take the package would not be disadvantaged and would be treated “fairly and respectfully.”

Serrao added that the company would put all in place to support the employees who opt to transition out of the business.

