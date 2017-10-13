Digicel Rebrands Its Home Entertainment Service

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday October 13, 2017 – The home entertainment service formerly known as Digicel Play has been rebranded to Digicel.

Director of Marketing for Digicel Caribbean Limited, Peter Lloyd said the move was about “simplifying our business to deliver the best and most amazing experiences and innovation to our customers as one single unified brand”.

“Digicel has built up a 17-year legacy of success, so we’re excited to be streamlining all our products and services under one powerful brand as a total communications and entertainment provider,” he explained.

Digicel said the rebranding exercise consisted of a seamless name change with no impact to customers.

There were no changes to the rates, contracts, package structure or service.

The company said while the names of packages would be changed to ensure simplicity and transparency, the purple colour that was once synonymous with Digicel Play will be changed over time to Digicel’s iconic red.

