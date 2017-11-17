Employees Fired As Investigation Launched Into Guyana Gold Board Scam

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday November 17, 2017 – The Guyana Gold Board (GGB) has fired two of its longstanding employees allegedly involved in some racket of financial irregularities, even as an internal investigation is ongoing.

While the identities of the employees have not been disclosed, the Guyana Gold Board has said their service to the organization spans several decades.

According to Chairman Gabriel Lall, the board unearthed some improprieties just over a month ago, and they had to be quickly addressed.

“Without going into any detail, let me say that the documentation is thorough, the evidence is persuasive and comprehensive…We do not know where it will lead even though we have our arms around it to a very satisfactory extent,” he told reporters at a press conference.

The Gold Board, because of the nature of its operations, is always in a state of heightened alert to such incidents, the chairman said. And although the system is not 100 per cent safe, some amount of disclosure was made, which sparked the investigation.

Following the discovery of the inconsistencies, the Gold Board said it was forced to take its investigation as far back as January 1 this year. According to the Acting General Manager, Eondrene Thompson, the breach of policy involves millions of dollars.

The Board of Directors and senior management have agreed that no effort will be spared to ferret out those persons who, through negligence, willful ignorance, or gross and unacceptable improprieties, represent a threat to the enhancement goals and long-term interests of the GGB.

