Employer Branding and the Caribbean Enterprise

By Ron Johnson

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday August 3, 2017 – You just gotta love the advertising industry. It seems like every other week, we’ve got another must-use catchphrase or buzzword that works itself into the industry vernacular. This time around, as Caribbean businesses compete with each other for the best talent, the concept of “Employer Branding” is becoming more relevant and more referenced.

The term “Employer Branding” was first coined back in the 1990s and is now widely used across the globe by the branding community. Admittedly, here in the Caribbean, the term isn’t exactly widespread outside of the marketing and branding industries. However, as progressive CEOs recognise that their business can’t only market itself to potential clients, but that it must also market itself to potential (and current) employees, the term is working its way into conversations between client and agency.

So what exactly is Employer Branding and why is it important? Simply put, Employer Branding is the process by which an organisation promotes itself to potential employees as being an employer of choice and a great place to work. By extension, an Employer Brand is simply the reputation which the organisation has as an employer.

And why is any of this relevant to Caribbean enterprises? It’s relevant because an organisation’s profitability is directly impacted by the quality of talent it can attract and retain. Caribbean organisations that are able to attract and retain the very best of the very best have a better shot at out-manoeuvring the competition and performing well in the global marketplace. At the other end of the spectrum, organisations thinking that they don’t need to try very hard to attract top-tier talent may be making a huge mistake.

Not sure if you need to start paying attention to your Employer Brand? Here are a few points for Caribbean enterprises to consider when it comes to Employee Branding.

Whether you like it or not, you have an Employer Brand

If asked about their work environment, Caribbean employees are seldom mute. Like it or not, your employees are likely telling their family and friends about their work environment. Some even take to social media to vent about how their day was, or how their boss treated them this week. All this has an impact, either positively or negatively, on your Employer Brand.

A poor Employer Brand will spill over to your consumer brand

The way you treat your employees will eventually impact the way in which your employees treat your customers. It is unrealistic to think that unhappy, disengaged employees will deliver the outstanding customer service that your business needs to thrive.

Your Employer Brand has an impact on the talent you can attract

Companies that have a reputation for a poor work environment may find it difficult to attract the top performers they need to build a competitive organisation. It is highly unlikely, even in challenging economic environments, that talented, high-performing individuals will enthusiastically seek out a business that has a poor reputation as an employer. It is more likely that such employers will be left with a candidate pool of their industry’s lowest performers to choose from. In the long run, an inability to attract great talent may cause an organisation to lose any competitive edge it may have and lead to the business falling behind its competitors.

Your employees have a choice

Don’t look now, but you aren’t the only employer in town. Even if you’ve got great staff on board right now, but your company culture is divisive, disrespectful or distasteful (hooray for alliteration), those employees may not stick around if they are wooed by competitors known for great corporate cultures.

Also, consider this: you aren’t only competing with employers on your home turf. For decades, Caribbean nationals have looked beyond their own shores for employment opportunities. This remains true today. Most Caribbean territories are just a hop and a skip away by plane, and it isn’t unheard of for individuals from one country to apply for a job elsewhere in the region – or beyond.

You can’t buy a great Employer Brand

Employers simply can’t buy employee engagement. While remuneration packages are, of course, important to employees, they aren’t the only factor which has an impact on an employee’s levels of commitment to your company. A great deal of research suggests that paying employees premium salaries does not automatically motivate employees to be committed to their organisation. Best-selling author Daniel Pink, in his book “Drive” gives some pretty fascinating insights into the topic of motivation. Pink notes that when it comes to motivation, employees also need: (1) Autonomy (the desire to direct our own lives) 2. Mastery (the urge to get better and better at something that matters) and 3. Purpose (the yearning to do what we do in the service of something larger than ourselves).

If you’ve made a decision to focus on your Employer Brand, but you’re unsure where to start with your Employer Branding programme, remember that you don’t have to go it alone. Reach out to an HR firm that can help you address any HR-related issues that may stand in the way of having high levels of engaged employees. Then reach out to a branding agency that has experience helping companies build great brands and that itself has a great corporate culture.

Ron Johnson is co-founder and Managing Director of Blueprint Creative, an award-winning Branding Agency specialising in Brand Strategy, Communications, Design, Employee Brand Engagement and Customer Experience.