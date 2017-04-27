More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

By Ron Johnson

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday April 27, 2017 -You gotta hand it to us Caribbean people. We really have a way with words. You don’t have to look any further than our indigenous literary art forms for proof. Our Caribbean masters of reggae, calypso, soca and dub, as well as our spoken word artists, social commentators, playwrights and comedians effortlessly use literary devices such as picong, double entendre and tongue-in-cheek inferences to get their message across – in essence, embedding hidden themes within their craft and communicating what they want to say without actually saying it.

Historians will rightly point out that our tradition of literary excellence dates back decades, if not centuries, when our parents, their parents and their parents’ parents embedded nuggets of wisdom in songs, fables and sayings. These nuggets of wisdom, penned decades (if not centuries) ago, also have very useful lessons for Caribbean businesspeople.

Here’s a light-hearted look at five Caribbean ol’ time sayings and their lessons for business leaders. One important caveat though. Some of these saying may vary between territories, and others may also have multiple interpretations.

Cat luck ent dog luck

Just because one business strategy works for one person, it doesn’t automatically mean that you will also be successful if you adopt that same strategy. Sure, you might get lucky by mimicking the actions of other businesspeople, but it is important to recognise that there are many paths to success. Entrepreneur Richard Branson observes that true leaders go about things in their own way. To illustrate his point, Branson notes that Steve Jobs’ well-known autocratic leadership style differed greatly from Branson’s delegation style of leadership. While both men have been hugely successful in business, they went about things in their own way. Remember, cat luck ent dog luck. Be authentic and develop your own leadership style.

Every skin teet’ ent a smile

For readers who may not be familiar with the intricacies of Caribbean vernacular, this statement literally means, “just because someone shows his teeth, it doesn’t mean that he (or she) is smiling”. Put another way, it means that not every smile is genuine. In business, you have to keep your wits about you. Even if someone appears friendly, he/she may not have your best interests at heart. Conduct background checks, carefully review contracts and agreements and make sure you’ve adequately covered all your bases.

Hard ears yuh won’t hear, hard ears yuh goin’ feel

If you don’t listen to good advice, you might end up “feeling it” or paying a heavy price. In today’s business world of hyper-connectivity, it’s pretty easy to access good business advice, especially with successful business leaders routinely sharing their insights and experience in books, on blogs and through many other reliable outlets. And much of this information is free! If you’re looking to build a strong business, it might be a good idea to listen to the advice given by other successful business leaders.

Good thing no cheap. Cheap thing no good

Simply put, if you want quality products, you’re going to have to pay for it. It’s highly unlikely (though not completely impossible) that you’re going to come across a product or service that is both cheap and high quality. When making purchases for your business, don’t make the decision based on price alone. Be sure to compare prices, read product reviews and if possible, talk to others who have used the product or service that you’re thinking of purchasing.

Yuh don’t put fowl to watch corn

Other variations of this saying include ‘yuh don’t put mongoose to watch chicken’. As a business leader, you must choose carefully when assigning someone to a task. Don’t give people tasks that they are ill equipped to handle or tasks that they can’t be trusted with.

Ron Johnson is co-founder and Managing Director of Blueprint Creative, an award-winning Branding Agency specialising in Brand Strategy, Communications, Design, Employee Brand Engagement and Customer Experience.