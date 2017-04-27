Grace Kennedy Whets US Consumers’ Appetite For Jamaican Patties

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday April 27, 2017 – Jamaican conglomerate GraceKennedy is wooing Caribbean nationals and other consumers in South Florida and another three US states with frozen patties.

Chief Executive Officer Don Wehby confirmed the move and told the Jamaica Observer that the company was moving full speed ahead to become a dominant player in the global market.

According to the company, the packaged frozen patty retail market size is estimated to be well above US$50 million and it is aiming for 20 per cent of that amount – US$10 million – from patty distribution outside of Jamaica.

Wehby revealed that Grace Kennedy has partnered with a co-packer of Jamaican heritage to manufacture the patties that are currently on offer in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm beach counties; Central Florida in the Orlando/Orange county area; and in most independent chains, including Broward Meat & Fish, Bravo Supermarkets and Presidente supermarkets.

“We have also begun exploratory sales in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia areas, with a listing in 16 Shoppers supermarket stores,” he told the Observer.

The patties which are currently produced in three flavours – spicy beef, mild beef and curry chicken – were introduced in the south-east USA on a test basis in March 2016.

In last year’s financial report, the company told shareholders the patties were well received, citing positive reviews on taste and package design.

