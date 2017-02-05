More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sunday February 5, 2017 – Health City Cayman Islands may be the go-to Caribbean hospital for Turks and Caicos Islanders needing to treat sports-related injuries, according to a recent beneficiary of treatment at the state-of-the-art medical facility.

Judith Robinson, Director of Sports for the Government of Turks and Caicos Islands, shared this assessment along with a glowing recommendation of Health City after being a patient there herself.

Robinson was in a vehicle accident in April 2016 that left her with torn tendons in her right shoulder, requiring surgery to repair her rotator cuff. Her doctor referred her to Health City Cayman Islands.

” Judith Robinson was not able to lift her arm … she had a full thickness rotator cuff tear which required an arthroscopic procedure,” recalled Dr. Niranjan Nagaraja, Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon at Health City Cayman Islands. Dr. Nagaraja said his patient was able to move her arm immediately after the minimally invasive surgery and make preparations for her return travel.

For her part, Robinson was pleased with her decision to make the trip and with the treatment and care she received throughout the entire process. From prior to her arrival to her recovery and discharge she experienced an exceptional level of professionalism from everyone involved in her case, including the junior as well as the highest-level staff.

“Of course I will be encouraging our government to come and see for themselves the type of facilities here. Who knows? We might end up having one just like this in Turks and Caicos,” Robinson said.

A Home Away from Home

Robinson, who describes herself as someone who doesn’t like hospitals, says Health City felt like “a home away from home”. Her daughter Jewel Ewing, who accompanied her on the trip, said it doesn’t even seem like a hospital due to its warm, attractive and engaging appearance and environment.

Both Robinson and her daughter were effusive in their praise for the team at Health City. “The doctors here are very friendly. The staff are very friendly. The food here is delicious. I had a very good time here,” Ewing said.

“Since we got here, we had a caregiver. She was always in contact with me so I didn’t feel like I was always in the dark. She updated me on what was happening, what procedures my mom was getting, making sure that I was taken care of, making sure that everything went smoothly.”

“I would definitely recommend this hospital to others because of the level of professionalism that the staff have displayed and continue to display,” Robinson said.

Health City Cayman Islands, which opened its doors in February 2014, embodies the vision and mission of its founder, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all in need.

The hospital covers the gamut of medical services, from paediatrics and radiology to a range of surgical fields, including cardiac surgery and neurosurgery.

