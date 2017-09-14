Here’s the Best Time for Business Meetings | Greg Hoyos

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

50 THINGS I’VE LEARNED IN 50 YEARS OF MARKETING

#8

By Greg Hoyos

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday September 14, 2017 – If you want decisions made, schedule your meetings for the morning. And the earlier the better.

I’d heard this before, but never really appreciated its wisdom until recently.

Fact is, human psychology determines our power of concentration and even our decision-making potential – and we tend to be at our best in the morning.

After lunch, the mood changes, perhaps imperceptibly, but definitely nevertheless. People tend to argue more about small things, want to discuss interminably, and are less of a mood to come to a decision.

And if you ever get stuck doing a presentation to a group after lunch, it’s essential to keep it short, amusing and light. Don’t try for anything deep or heavy. Your audience won’t be able to respond the way you deserve.

As I grow older – and hopefully smarter – I try to keep all my meetings to the morning hours.

Afternoons are for acting on the decisions made that morning.

Try it for yourself.

Greg Hoyos is founder and chairman at GHA DDB. He started his first regional ad agency in 1970; has won five CLIOs (including the 1979 Worldwide Copywriting statue) and numerous Caribbean ADDYs; and is the author of ‘Marketing and Demand’ and ‘A History of Marketing in 32 Objects’. He can be reached at (246) 234-4110 or greg@greghoyos.com