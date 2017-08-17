The Most Important Factor in Brand Success | Greg Hoyos

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

50 THINGS I’VE LEARNED IN 50 YEARS OF MARKETING

#4

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday August 17, 2017 – The head of the Word of Mouth Marketing Association recently said: “The acronym I use with brand marketers now is URUE. It stands for “You Are the User Experience”. You’re not what your ads say you are, you’re not what the brand says it is.”

Bad customer service or poor product performance will defeat an expensive marketing plan in a heartbeat. It doesn’t matter what you claim to be; it matters how you act. Don’t talk the talk, you’ve got to walk the walk. URUE.

This is a fundamental truth which we frequently and conveniently forget. We like to believe that we can sit in our offices and plan what our brands are going to represent to consumers, what they will stand for in the marketplace, and so on. We think we are in total control.

If only it were so.

In fact, consumers are smart people and they decide their own image of your brand. And it’s probably quite different to yours.

What does this mean for marketers? It means the king is wearing no clothes; consumers don’t know your mission statement, and if they knew it, they would judge it on your company’s and product’s behaviour.

So do a URUE audit. Ask your customers what it’s like to buy your product, visit your store, and interact with your company. That’s who you are.

When we do a DDB Brand Foundations audit for clients, we always go out into the marketplace and seek customer assessments. It’s the only way to determine what the real world is thinking. We can do it for you. URUE.

Greg Hoyos is founder and chairman at GHA DDB. He started his first regional ad agency in 1970; has won five CLIOs (including the 1979 Worldwide Copywriting statue) and numerous Caribbean ADDYs; and is the author of ‘Marketing and Demand’ and ‘A History of Marketing in 32 Objects’. He can be reached at (246) 234-4110 or greg@greghoyos.com