International Shipping a Major Plank of Jamaica’s Economic Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday November 30, 2017 – Minister of Transport and Mining Mike Henry says international shipping is a major plank of the Government’s strategic economic programme, capitalizing on potential mega investments associated with the global logistics hub initiative and bolstered by the expanded Panama Canal.

He says Jamaica considers the development and growth of the maritime sector a major feature of Vision 2030, which is the national development plan.

The sector, Henry said, is essential in growing the economy while providing employment through a range of professional services, building on the success facilitated by substantial investments in world-class ports in cruise and transshipment; global distribution through the logistics hub; a dynamic and diverse Caribbean Maritime University (CMU); and an effective marine administration with a small but quality ship registry.

According to him, the island’s capacity to perform as a well-regulated maritime State continues to benefit from the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP), and that through its own bilateral assistance, Jamaica has the honour of delivering training on behalf of the IMO to other CARICOM countries.

Minister Henry said Jamaica continues to show leadership in the Caribbean region in partnering with the IMO to find solutions to reducing emissions from international shipping.

He noted that the country is the only one in the region and the only Small Island Developing State (SIDS) that was selected as a Lead Pilot Country under the Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnership (GLOMEEP), which tackles emissions from international shipping through legal, policy and institutional reforms.