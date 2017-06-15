Internet Gaming in Jamaica on Fast Track

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday June 15, 2017 – The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC), has indicated that it intends to fast-track the roll-out of Internet gaming in Jamaica.

Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the BGLC, Carole Martinez-Johnson, said the Commission is currently reviewing proposals from licensees, which will be processed as quickly as possible.

Executive Director of the BGLC, Vitus Evans, noted that online gaming is a lucrative industry, valued at US$39.9 billion in 2015. He noted that the figure is forecast to reach US$51.96 billion by next year.

He said interactive and online gaming represent the new frontier of the industry, and will be key topics for discussion at the two-day Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit which began yesterday with a focus on the impact of technology on gaming.

“Gaming, like other forms of entertainment, is transforming from an activity that consumers enjoy at a physical brick and mortar location to one that is readily available online, with opportunities, for gaming, literally at players’ fingertips 24 hours a day, accessible via smartphones, tablets and laptop PCs,” he pointed out.

Evans said the BGLC will be facilitators and enablers to ensure the orderly development of the industry and the protection of citizens who choose to engage in this form of entertainment.

“It is important to understand the industry and the opportunities. This is important as the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Act goes through the process of being updated to establish the licensing regime and framework for regulatory supervision of interactive gaming,” he said.

Issues being examined at the Caribbean Gaming Show and Summit 2017 include jurisdictional issues, protection of minors and responsible gaming.

