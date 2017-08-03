Jamaican Investors Advised to Cash in on Tourism Boom

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday August 3, 2017 – Seven months into 2017, Jamaica’s tourism sector has earned the country in excess of US$1 billion. And according to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, that’s just a taste of the economic windfall the island can reap from the lucrative sector.

Pointing out that they are vast opportunities awaiting local business persons, Bartlett recommended that investors take advantage of the current record performance by investing in European Plan (EP) hotels in Montego Bay, the island’s second city.

The EP in hotel listings indicates that the quoted rate is strictly for lodging and does not include any meals. Any food provided by the hotel is billed separately. Taxes and tips are usually additional as well.

He cited Gloucester Avenue, popularly known as the ‘Hip Strip’ as a prime spot for EP hotels, which are owned and operated by Jamaicans

“I want to encourage more EP products on this strip…and do not think only of building big hotels,” Bartlett told members of the Montego bay business community, noting that the second city plays an integral part in the national economy as a tourist resort.

“Currently, Montego Bay represents some 35 per cent of the national tourism product. So far this year, we have earned about US$1.86 billion, with Montego Bay contributing over US$700 million of that. So, that’s significant and we can’t afford to play games with that,” he added.

According to Bartlett, investments in EP hotels would also open up a whole new market for Jamaican food – which he says has significant earning potential.

Bartlett pointed out that Montego Bay has yet to realize its potential in food tourism, as the city is devoid of a major gourmet restaurant as well as organic food preserves and presentations to lure travellers in search of a new experience to the resort area.

“We need to build out a strong and powerful food experience. Some 88 per cent of world travel is for food and if we build out the food experience in Montego Bay, we will bring more investment in gastro-tourism,” he said.

