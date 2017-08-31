Jamaica’s Audley Shaw Named Finance Minister of the Year in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday August 31, 2017 – Jamaica’s Finance and the Public Service Minister Audley Shaw, has been named Finance Minister of the Year for the Caribbean by the GlobalMarkets newspaper.

Managing editor of the publication, Toby Fildes, noted that Shaw has an impressive roster of economic reforms that was started by the previous administration, which demonstrates Jamaica’s political stability.

“You have kept a tight hand on government spending – fiscal surplus is very high – which will help whittle down government debt,” Fildes said in a letter to the Minister last week.

He added that Jamaica has been cited as a stand-out performer on its fiscal targets and the new Government is now targeting faster growth.

“These measures are paying off. The Minister recently approached the market with a liability management exercise. In addition, the country’s ratings have been on the up since 2014, with Moody’s lifting the country to B3 in November,” he noted.

Shaw said he felt honoured to be named Finance Minister of the Year and looked forward to receiving the award in Washington DC, the United States in October.

Last year, GlobalMarkets recognized Bank of Jamaica Governor, Brian Wynter, as the 2016 Governor of the Year.

At that time, the newspaper’s editorial committee cited Wynter’s admirable stewardship during difficult times in the international financial markets, acknowledging him as a “well respected figure, who has been stable and solid amid change of Government”.

