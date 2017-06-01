JAMPRO Takes Brand Jamaica to the Caribbean in Bid to Boost Exports

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday June 1, 2017 – As part of a strategy to develop Jamaican exporters and increase export to regional markets, Jamaica’s trade and investment promotions agency, JAMPRO, will lead 18 companies on export promotion missions to Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas this month.

The Caribbean Market Mission, a part of JAMPRO’s export development programme Export Max, will commence on June 18 in Barbados and end on June 30 in The Bahamas.

The Mission will give companies the opportunity to promote Brand Jamaica in the region and increase the export of Jamaican products to regional markets. The companies will have scheduled business meetings with buyers to promote their products, execute trade visits to key retail outlets, and have key discussions with private and public sector partners to garner market intelligence. The Caribbean Market Mission will also support Export Max’s goal of increasing overall exports for the participating companies by 50 percent.

Speaking at the launch, JAMPRO’s Deputy Chairman, Metry Seaga, said the three-island mission will provide the opportunity to showcase “some of the best of brand Jamaica” in the region and increase exports to nearby markets.

“This represents the start of a movement to grow Jamaica’s exports. This mission is, therefore, very timely and a well-embraced component to continue to drive our country’s export journey,” he said.

Export Max II is a three-year initiative geared towards providing focused capacity building and market penetration support for exporting and export-ready firms.

Vice President of Export and Market Development at JAMPRO, Robert Scott, said the programme has already provided development services for the enrolled companies to improve their strategic planning, marketing, labelling and productivity. He explained that the programme is now deepening the market penetration phase with the Caribbean Mission.

“At the commencement of the Export Max programme, the participants highlighted the Caribbean region as a key target market of interest as the people of this region share similar tastes and consumption patterns. Based on our assessments and prior partnerships, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas will be the locations for companies to promote Brand Jamaica, and reap the benefit of their development for the past two years,” he said.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our Caribbean partnerships, and will be working assiduously to ensure that companies learn about what is in demand in these markets; our aim is to build relationships locally as we increase trade. I am pleased that with the support of our partners, we will make this initiative a reality and hopefully boost Caribbean trade.”

Scott further explained that, “having visited the various markets, it is very clear that there is significant interest in doing business with Jamaican firms. In particular, Trinidadian firms are looking forward to the potential collaboration with Jamaican-owned businesses.”

