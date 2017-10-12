Major Valuation and Construction Conference to Focus on Challenges, Trends and Opportunities in Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday October 12, 2017 – The Caribbean is a distinctive region with unique challenges within the construction and real estate industry. And the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) will convene property professionals next month to focus on current challenges, trends and opportunities in the region, at its sixth joint Valuation and Construction Conference with the International Property Tax Institute (IPTI).

More than 120 delegates from across the Caribbean, North America, the United Kingdom and beyond will attend the November 2-3, 2017 conference in Trinidad and Tobago to discuss best practices and issues affecting the built environment in the region.

Elizabeth Stair, CEO of the Jamaica National Land Agency; Marla Dukharan, Chief Economist with Bitt Inc; and Richard Borst, Senior Research Scientist with Tyler Technologies, USA are among the speakers slated for the conference. Presenters also include senior level executives from banks, valuation firms, construction companies, academics and finance professionals.

Topics on the agenda include: The Caribbean Investment Climate and Opportunities; Assessment of Damages in Construction Contracts; Pricing the Priceless – A Principled Approach to Valuing Historic Buildings; and Expert Witness, Report Writing and Preparing for Litigation.

“RICS has a strong presence in the Caribbean promoting the international standards that RICS enforces globally,” said Neil Shah, Managing Director, RICS Americas. “We are happy to host this conference with IPTI to bring together experts to share best practices in constructing, measuring and managing real estate resources. In the Caribbean, property sales and development has a significant impact on nations’ Gross Domestic Product, employment, and foreign exchange inflows and therefore these are important discussions to have.”

IPTI president Paul Sanderson says participants value the opportunity to discuss and further their knowledge about the wide range of topical issues addressed at the conference.

“Property tax is particularly topical in Trinidad and Tobago at present as the government is reintroducing property tax and both taxpayers and the industry are keen to ensure that this task is undertaken carefully,” he said.

The conference will be held at Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Belmont, Port of Spain.

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, property and construction.

