Marketing Ugly: Why It’s Beautiful | Greg Hoyos

50 THINGS I’VE LEARNED IN 50 YEARS OF MARKETING

#10

By Greg Hoyos

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday October 5, 2017 – As a young adman, I believed that creative campaigns were the answer to every marketing problem. But gradually I understood that creative advertising alone was useless, unless the whole marketing mix was working.

We once created a brilliant Stout campaign for Banks. But after huge early success, it failed when the truck drivers declined to distribute it, because it caused beer sales – where they made their money – to fall.

It was silly, but as simple as that. Despite creative awards, consumer awareness, shopkeeper love and all, Stallion failed – because of something we’d never even considered.

So I learned to be wary of anyone offering a simple all-encompassing answer for everything. At best, it’s incomplete, at worst a flash in the pan.

So, instead of being like the surgeon who gets out his scalpel for every one of his patients’ ailments, I learned that marketing ugly is even more important than just being creative. It’s like a fight in a bar; the big, prepared guy always wins in the end.

Clients have known this reality for a long time. So – after winning for many years – we stopped entering creative-award shows – they aren’t a marketing panacea.

In Sydney, I worked on Kellogg’s and Procter & Gamble, two giants of their respective categories. I discovered that while they could be slow and frustratingly not flashy, they were thorough, and that was their key to success.

Marketing ugly certainly doesn’t mean giving up creative ideas – as I’ve said before, consumers buy ideas, not products – but it means getting all the elements right, and not simply counting on some catchy ad, slogan or design.

Come to think of it, someone should institute the Marketing Ugly Awards.

Greg Hoyos is founder and chairman at GHA DDB. He started his first regional ad agency in 1970; has won five CLIOs (including the 1979 Worldwide Copywriting statue) and numerous Caribbean ADDYs; and is the author of ‘Marketing and Demand’ and ‘A History of Marketing in 32 Objects’. He can be reached at (246) 234-4110 or greg@greghoyos.com