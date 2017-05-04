The Near Future of Retail

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

by LHBS

Many experts and industry pundits are predicting the demise of retail in the face of digitalization. But the notion of ‘Pure Play’ has failed. Digital only and brick and mortar only retailers are on the decline, many purely e-retailers going out of business altogether.

The largest retailer in the world, Amazon, is investing in traditional brick and mortar outlets. The fact is, stores are the ‘new black’.

One of the biggest opportunities for traditional retailers of all types is creating a unique and sought after customer experience.

Customer experience can be applied to better, quicker and more efficient processes or to immersive, truly experiential events enabled by exciting newly emerging or maturing technologies.

LHBS is an independent marketing & innovation firm focused on offering actionable consulting to clients with targeted, detailed research of their industry. Collaborating to create ideas that bring the most value to customers, and a strong, defined brand to clients.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)