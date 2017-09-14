Prospering in the Technological Era is Focus of International Business Week 2017 Conference

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday September 14, 2017 – The Barbados international business and financial services (IB&FS) sector will again be in the spotlight during this year’s International Business Week, which runs from October 15 to 21. Now in its ninth year, the sector’s week of activities was conceptualised to raise public awareness about the importance of Barbados’ international business sector to the country and its contribution to the island’s growth and development.

The Barbados International Business Association (BIBA), in collaboration with Invest Barbados and other strategic partners, have planned several informative and engaging activities and events, including the flagship event of this week – a two-day conference to be held on October 19 and 20 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael.

This year’s conference, themed ‘Prospering in the Technological Era -Innovate, Integrate, Motivate’, provides a unique opportunity for delegates to gain an understanding of current issues affecting the international business and financial services sector and the global trends impacting its development.

This year’s topics include: The Future of Work: Technology and Humanity; Artificial Intelligence – Is it bad for business?; Technology Transforming Lifestyles; Shifting Landscapes: The Gender Differential; Developed Market Debt is Rising – What are the Global Implications?; and Renewable Energy and Business.

The conference registration fee is BDS$900 (US$450). All meals and refreshments as well as an informal cocktail gathering on day one of the conference are included in the registration fee.

Persons registering on, or before, September 29 can take advantage of the early bird discounted rate of BDS$750 (US$375). Companies that register three or more people may also benefit from the discounted rate. Registration closes October 13.

For any queries, email biba@biba.bb or ibweekconference@investbarbados.org.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)