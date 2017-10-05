Son of Former Barbados PM Returns Home to Lead Bitt

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday October 5, 2017 – An accomplished finance professional with over 24 years of Fortune 500 and startup experience has been selected as chief executive officer of Barbados-based Financial Technology company, Bitt.

Rawdon Adams, the son of Barbados’ second prime minister, Tom Adams, and the grandson of Sir Grantley Adams, the sole prime minister of the West Indies Federation, leaves France after 20 years to lead Bitt into its next phase of growth and commercialization, according to Bitt board member and Vice President of Global at Overstock – the parent company of Bitt’s US-based investment partner, Medici Ventures –, Ali El Husseini.

Adams’ most recent venture was creating ArbMaker, a French-based financial software firm. There, he led product development of the firm’s relative-value range of financial software products.

“Bitt Founders Gabriel Abed and Oliver Gale have turned a dream into reality. They have done a tremendous job founding and growing Bitt to a crucial juncture. We are thrilled to have Rawdon take the helm to lead the company into its next phase of growth and commercialization, which aims to have a positive impact on the lives of millions in the Caribbean and beyond,” said El Husseini.

President of Medici Ventures and member of the Bitt board of directors, Jonathan Johnson, described Adams as “the perfect leader to grow and scale Bitt to the next level and bring to fruition Bitt’s initial vision in the Caribbean”.

Adams himself said it was a tremendous opportunity to be involved in the Bitt mission.

“The focus on increasing financial inclusion and creating the tools that will help regional companies better compete on the global stage is inspiring. The company has visionary founders, a great team and committed investors – a super combination. I’m very excited to be joining them,” the new CEO said, who has worked in Britain’s Finance Ministry, and for Rank Xerox in the UK and General Electric Medical Systems in France.

Bitt uses cutting-edge distributed ledger technology (DLT) to bring digital currencies to the Caribbean. Its goal is to revolutionize the traditional banking industry by empowering the Caribbean’s unbanked people with payment options to become true, global citizens.

Back in August, the company announced that Marla Dukharan, one of the region’s most noted and accomplished economists, had joined the team as chief economist.

