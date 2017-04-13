St Lucia Distillers Has The Right Mix

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Thursday April 13, 2017 – St Lucia Distillers has racked up more wins at the World Spirits Awards.

It has walked away with the “Distillery of the Year” title in the rum category and “Spirit of the Year” for 1931 Rum 5th Edition.

The company also captured awards for Chairman’s Reserve – Gold; Chairman’s Forgotten Cask – Gold; 1931 Rum 5th Edition – Double Gold; Admiral Rodney – Gold and Chairman’s Reserve Spiced – Silver.

“St. Lucia Distillers is small, innovative and focused on quality,” said Sales and Marketing Director Michael Speakman.

“Producing premium rum is the core focus of our corporate philosophy, and closely related with it are all other market activities. The members of our team are not afraid of taking risks and we innovate. We like to experiment with the production process and are delighted if this results in the creation of world class products.”

Since the recent acquisition by Groupe Bernard Hayot, St Lucia Distillers has continued to expand internationally, with its rums distributed in new markets such as Spain, Holland, Sweden, Japan, Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, and India.

With continued success on the international scene, the company said it is confident of bolstering its exports, as well as building its home market.

