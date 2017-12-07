St Lucian Agro Processing Giant Enters Trinidad and Tobago Market

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Thursday December 7, 2017 – St Lucian agro processing giant, Baron Foods Ltd, has set up shop in Trinidad and Tobago, and the government is opening the investment with open arms.

Speaking at the recent launch, Minister of Trade and Industry Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon said Trinidad and Tobago’s unique trade position in relation to market access to new and preferred markets was one of the major reasons for the establishment of Eastern Caribbean-based company in the twin-island republic.

And she lauded Baron Foods for choosing Trinidad and Tobago as a strategic investment location.

“These investments signal the unwavering commitment, confidence and vision of the private sector to continue investing in our economy amidst these challenging times,” she said.

“Baron Foods’ establishment in Trinidad and Tobago creates a mutually beneficial arrangement for all parties involved. Operations here provide a strategic opportunity for the company to expand and extend its products’ reach into new markets while the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago reap the rewards of a major international investment and our citizens access additional employment options.”

Baron Foods has invested in excess of US$5 million to establish their Chaguanas manufacturing facility on 15,000 sq. ft. of land. The average value of output per annum is expected to be over US$1 million and the estimated value of exports per annum is US$400,000 with a growth potential of 15 per cent per annum.

The investment has also created employment opportunities for more than 50 people.

Gopee-Scoon added that the introduction of Baron Foods supports the Government’s thrust to strengthen the value chain for the local agriculture sector.

She said it is anticipated that the company will establish linkages with farmers and other agro-suppliers, for the provision of raw materials and other inputs into manufacturing and agro-processing. And the minister called on the management of Baron’s new plant to utilize local hot peppers, herbs and spices in its production of their range of sauces and condiments.

Baron Foods’ CEO, Ronald Ramjattan, assured that his company was committed to meeting the ever-changing taste of the local and international market and has remained as one of the region’s leading agro processing plant due to “our passion for quality and drive in establishing the Baron brand as a truly Caribbean one”.

Baron Food manufactures over 150 products, inclusive of sauces, condiments, salad dressings, spices and exotic fruit beverages which are globally accredited and meet international standards.