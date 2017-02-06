St Lucia’s Restaurant Menus Now Available At the Click of A Button

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Monday February 6, 2017 – With just the touch of a button, visitors to St Lucia and locals can enjoy the delectable cuisine offered by local restaurants and cooks.

By simply downloading the new app, Mealoop, on their smart device, consumers can access a complete menu of delicacies for delivery, pickup or in-house dining.

“Whether it is fine dining, something off the grill, or even cocktails, we are making restaurants a mere thought and app access away,” says Mealoop marketing executive Anya Charles.

Mealoop was launched in St Lucia last Wednesday. It presents a melting pot of the offerings of both big and small restaurants.

“Mealoop now allows customers to refine their search, not only by the restaurant closest to them, but also by what is on each restaurant menu. The menu search is what we believe will have a considerable impact.”

According to Charles, the app provides an equal platform for all food producers, whether it’s a cook without a restaurant or beginners now entering the market.

“For the multitude of young people in the local industry looking to own restaurants or get started with their culinary careers, Mealoop now lifts that barrier to market entry and allows for growth and market penetration,” she said.

Mealoop, which is available for both Apple and Android users, offer three choices: Mealoop for consumers, Mealoop OT for restaurateurs; and Mealoop Driver.

Mealoop runs on the Google satellite platform that maps, in real time, interaction between the customer and restaurant, and then customer and driver. It also alerts individual customers of their order status from order accepted to ready for pickup or delivery.

Mealoop is currently offering listings to restaurants in the north of the island. In the coming weeks the service will be expanded to the south of the island, connecting communities east and west.

