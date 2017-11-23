Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Jamaica, But That’s Just the Beginning

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Thursday November 23, 2017 – Starbucks has opened its first store in Jamaica. And the plan is to have 14 more in the Caribbean island within the next five years.

The new café, located at Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay, opened for business on Tuesday, by Starbucks and Caribbean Coffee Baristas Limited, a local consortium led by Margaritaville Caribbean Group.

To mark the historic opening, the company is featuring Starbucks Reserve Jamaica Blue Mountain whole bean coffee – a long-time favourite with Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada – in its wide range of beverages. Starbucks also plans to source Jamaican coffee for single origin coffees and blends for its stores in other markets across Latin America, and connect agronomists and technical experts from the Starbucks Global Agronomy Center to coffee producers in Jamaica.

“As a company that has worked for many decades with Jamaica’s coffee growing communities, we are honourred to have the opportunity to work our local business partner Caribbean Coffee Baristas to open our first store in the beautiful island nation of Jamaica,” said Ricardo Rico, Starbucks general manager and vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, who attended the opening celebrations in Montego Bay.

“For Starbucks, this is an opportunity to build on more than forty years of the best in-store experience to customers around the globe that is rooted in high-quality coffee and our engaged, knowledgeable baristas. Our new Starbucks Jamaica partners (employees) are ready to welcome customers, as we mark the beginning of this exciting chapter in the Caribbean market.”

Caribbean Coffee Baristas Ltd. is a joint venture between Ian Dear, Chief Executive Officer of leading restaurant management and franchise operator Margaritaville Caribbean Group and Adam Stewart, who is also Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International. Together, they plan to open up to 15 locations in Jamaica over the next five years, with the next outlet expected in Kingston in 2018.

“Bringing Starbucks, a globally recognized and respected brand, to our Jamaican shores, is a natural progression for us,” Dear said. “We pledge to continue providing the high standards that we and Starbucks are known for. This is another occasion for us to create fantastic opportunities, for everyone involved, and to create another global platform for our locally-grown Blue Mountain Coffee. We know that this venture will be highly successful, and we look forward to an exciting future with Starbucks.”

Stewart added that Starbucks, with its long-standing love of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, “represents one of the greatest opportunities for the incremental growth in the export of our locally-grown coffee”.

With its Jamaica outlet, Starbucks has entered its 76th market globally.

Featuring custom artwork by locally-based artist Fiona Godfrey, the Montego Bay store’s design pays tribute to Jamaica’s history and rich coffee heritage. The 1,200-sq.-ft. space sits within the protected Montego Bay Marine Park, and features distinctly local design elements such as pickled-wood vaulted ceilings and louvered windows, preserved from their original state and enriched to create an authentic beachside café experience.