Trident Insurance Fully Barbadian Owned Again, As Jamaican Conglomerate Divests Shares

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday May 11, 2017 – Barbadian investors, the Leacock Group, have taken full control of Trident Insurance Company after buying the company’s shares from Jamaican conglomerate GraceKennedy.

The two companies signaled they were both moving to expand their presence in the regional insurance market.

On Monday, the Leacock Group sealed the deal to purchase GraceKennedy’s 30 per cent stake in what it called a strategic move to capitalize on unfolding opportunities in the general insurance industry in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

In a statement, Leacock’s chief executive officer, Algernon Leacock, said: “Given the changing dynamics and pressures in the general insurance market, the Leacock Group decided it would be in their best interests to consolidate their holdings in Trident at this time, and to prepare the company for the consolidation and expansion opportunities occurring within the general insurance industry in Barbados and Eastern Caribbean.”

For its part, GraceKennedy, which acquired interest in Trident back in 2007, said the divestment was in keeping with the company’s expansion strategy, which includes the growth of its insurance platform GKG Online.

“We continue to review our partnerships and investments in keeping with our long term strategy and our thinking around disposal of this asset aligned with Trident’s own interests and plans,” said Don Wehby, Group CEO of GraceKennedy Ltd.

Wehby noted that his company was moving full steam ahead to expand its insurance business throughout the Caribbean “via wholly owned subsidiaries, an agent network and leveraging the GraceKennedy General Online platform that has been successfully deployed in Jamaica”.

Through its subsidiaries GK General Insurance and GK Insurance (Eastern Caribbean) Limited, GraceKennedy Limited is licensed to offer insurance in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, St Lucia and Dominica.

It has also been granted approval to operate in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada.

Meanwhile, Leacock noted that while the GraceKennedy’s departure would result in changes at the board level, it would be business as usual at Trident Insurance.

“Our operations comprising of strong board governance, prudent management, sound reinsurance security and arrangements, and maintaining our enviable track record of excellence in customer service, will continue without interruption. This strategic buyout is another step in our evolution as a leading general insurance company in the Market place,” he said.

Trident Insurance Company Limited was established in 1979 and is among the top ten listing of insurers in Barbados, based on gross written premiums.

