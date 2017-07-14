T&T Coffee Lovers to Get New Starbucks, Even after Profits Lose Steam

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday July 14, 2017 – Two months after a fourth Starbucks store was opened in Trinidad and Tobago, a fifth is on the way despite a downturn in the company’s profits.

Prestige Holding Ltd (PHL), which operates the brand in the twin-island republic, reported a 30 per cent drop in profit after tax, for the first six months ending May.

The company earned $15.8 million, down from $22.9 million for the same period in 2016.

PHL chairman Christian Mouttet blamed the drop in performance on the prevailing “difficult economic” environment, which he said has dampened key economic sectors and consumer spending.

“Profitability fell short of the prior year as a result of higher food costs and other inputs as a result of higher commodity prices, the depreciation of the TT dollar and the higher tax rate when compared to the corresponding period in 2016,” he explained.

Mouttet is not anticipating any major turnaround in the economic fortunes of the twin-island republic, but he is confident that Starbucks can hold its own, citing the company’s plan to keep a tight rein on expenses while introducing innovative products to lure more customers.

“We also expect that the initiatives to manage our higher costs, coupled with new and innovative menu offerings, will yield an improved performance in the second half.”

He however acknowledged that business was unlikely to surpass the strong performance of 2016.

“The full year’s performance will not likely be comparable to the prior year,” Mouttet said.

PHL operates 119 restaurants including KFC, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays and Subway.

Mouttet said the brand remains strong with the majority of its outlets posting “stable or improved sales.”

PHL’s cash and cash equivalents for the period amounted to $53.4 million and the company maintained its assets position compared to the previous year. Total assets amounted to $471 million compared to $482 million for the corresponding period in 2016.

