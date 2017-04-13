US Currency Shortage Hurting PriceSmart’s Trinidad Operations

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Thursday April 13, 2017 – PriceSmart’s once lucrative operations in Trinidad and Tobago are under pressure.

The American warehouse chain, which has four membership clubs in the capital, Port of Spain, is forecasting a major drop in sales and its offerings in the twin-island republic in the coming months, due to the unavailability of US dollars in the country.

It’s a tough position for the company once fingered by the Trinidad and Tobago Central Bank as the single largest user of foreign exchange in the country.

PriceSmart, in its first quarterly filing to the Unites States Securities and Exchange Commission this year, highlighted its challenges as it reported that it has been experiencing rough headwinds in the T&T market.

“From time to time we have experienced a lack of availability of US dollars in certain markets. This impedes our ability to convert local currencies obtained through warehouse sales into US dollars to settle the US dollar liabilities associated with our imported products.

“In the second half of fiscal year 2016 and continuing into fiscal year 2017, we are experi­encing this situation in Trinidad,” PriceSmart said.

Noting that it was forced to take action to limit its exposure, the company said it “had reduced US shipments to Trinidad during the first three months of fiscal year 2017 by approximately 20 per cent.”

It said this was likely to continue into the second quarter.

PriceSmart said this reduction in shipments would lead to a major loss in earnings, estimated to run into the millions.

“These actions are likely to result in our Trinidad subsidiary running out of certain merchandise e, which could negatively impact sales in Trinidad in the second and third fiscal quarters by an estimated US$8 to $10 million.”

Chief Financial Officer of PriceSmart John Heffner said the company was forced to become more creative in how it secured foreign exchange at the height of the US cash crunch.

“A lot of effort on the part of my team to source incremental hard currency…is not just US dollars. We actually go after euros, Canadian dollars and other things that we can translate into US,” Heffner told analysts in a conference call assessing the situation.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Jose Luis Laparte suggested the challenges facing the company were a reflection of the economic woes facing Trinidad and Tobago.

“The whole Trinidad market has been a little challenging, not only because of the liquidity issues, but more than anything the whole economy is having challenges,” he noted.

