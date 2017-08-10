The Value of Competition | Greg Hoyos

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

50 THINGS I’VE LEARNED IN 50 YEARS OF MARKETING

#3

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Thursday August 10, 2017 – Competition keeps us sharp. It drives us along, makes us do our best. I honestly feel that I get better at my profession every year, even after five decades in the business.

These days, competition has come at many companies from entirely unexpected areas. Taxi companies have been blindsided by Uber, department stores by Amazon, and so on. Most of the old guard were complacent and slow and were taken entirely by surprise.

And everyone I know is praying the day will soon come when the legal profession in the Caribbean finally loses its rearguard action to prevent it happening here, as is happening in larger countries.

Competition in smaller economies has often been genteel and accommodating, but that is changing due to the eternal forces mentioned above and the desperation of a shrinking marketplace. None of us likes it, but it’s inevitable.

In fact, another word for competition could be progress.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)

Greg Hoyos is founder and chairman at GHA DDB. He started his first regional ad agency in 1970; has won five CLIOs (including the 1979 Worldwide Copywriting statue) and numerous Caribbean ADDYs; and is the author of ‘Marketing and Demand’ and ‘A History of Marketing in 32 Objects’. He can be reached at (246) 234-4110 or greg@greghoyos.com