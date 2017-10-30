World Bank Approves US$35 Million for Clean Energy and Improved Electricity Access in Haiti

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

WASHINGTON, United States, Monday October 30, 2017— The World Bank has approved two grants totaling US$35 million to improve access to electricity for more than two million Haitians, and to scale-up investments in renewable energy in underserved rural and urban areas.

“Haiti has significant untapped sources of renewable energy”, said Anabela Abreu, World Bank’s Country Director for Haiti. “The country is taking an important step in creating the enabling environment for private investors and in boosting access to electricity. The World Bank Group will continue to support the country in providing sustainable renewable energy to increase access for families, businesses and community services in underserved areas, diversify its energy mix, and reduce electricity cost.”

Renewable energy sources such as solar, hydropower, wind and biomass, and off grid electrification have great potential.

Over five million people could be reached through solar photovoltaic (PV). Yet, only one in three Haitians has access to electricity and access is very limited in rural areas.

More specifically, the two projects, ‘Renewable Energy For All’ and ‘Haiti Modern Energy Services for All’, will help improve the environment for private investment in clean energy; expand access for rural households through leveraged investments in micro and mini-grids, and village level systems; strengthen the capacity of local institutions and develop awareness of local communities on how to use renewable energy; and finance private operators, NGOs and community organizations to provide solar lanterns, and individual and home-based solar systems.

Both projects will be implemented by the energy cell of the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Communications. The ‘Renewable Energy for All’ project is financed by a US$19.62 million grant from the Scaling-up Renewable Energy Programme; and the ‘Modern Energy Services for All’ project is financed by a US$15.65 million grant from the Clean Technology Fund.

Both grants are from the Climate Investment Fund and are part of the World Bank’s accelerated effort to provide clean energy and resilient infrastructure.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)