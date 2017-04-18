Rihanna and Drake Lead Nominations At Billboard 2017 Awards

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CALIFORNIA, USA, Tuesday April 18, 2017 – Barbados’ superstar Rihanna and her former boyfriend Drake are set to face off again as they lead the nominations at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Rihanna, the year’s most nominated female artist with 14 nods, could break Taylor Swift’s record for the most Billboard wins (21) if she takes home 10 or more awards to add to her existing 12.

Drake, meanwhile, has tied the all-time record with The Chainsmokers for the most nominations in a single year with a whopping 22 nods.

And if either Rihanna or Drake bag more than 12 awards, they will overtake Adele to take the title of artist with the most wins in a single night.

Rihanna is the most nominated female artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards! Congrats, RiRi! 💖 The #BBBMAs will air on ABC on May 21. pic.twitter.com/VM0zUTl8hn — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) April 10, 2017

Rihanna and Drake will go head-to-head in a number of categories including the coveted Top Artist gong, which will pit them against each other as well as such heavyweights as Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd.

They will also vie for the honours in the Top R&B Song category, with Rihanna nominated for Needed Me, as well as her song with Drake, Work. Drake will face the music with his nomination for One Dance.

Trying to dilute the duo’s dominance will be Bruno Mars with his 24K Magic and The Weeknd/Daft Punk’s Starboy.

Rihanna’s nomination for Top Female Artist pits her against Adele, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Sia.

In the Top Male Artist category, Drake’s competition comes from Justin Bieber, Future, Shawn Mendes and last year’s big winner, The Weeknd.

Rihanna’s Anti and Drake’s Views will do battle in the Top Billboard 200 Album category alongside Beyoncé for Lemonade, Twenty One Pilots for Blurryface and The Weeknd for Starboy.

The Caribbean is also well represented by Jamaica’s Sean Paul, whose hugely popular collaboration with Sia on Cheap Thrills has earned nods for Top Radio Song and Top Collaboration.

Trinidad-born Nicki Miinaj earned a nod in the Billboard Chart Achievement category, which sees her in the running with Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd.

