Rihanna Gets Her Own Road in the Neighbourhood Where She Grew Up

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Monday October 16, 2017 – The street Rihanna grew up on in Barbados will soon bear her name.

The government of Barbados has announced that next Independence Day – November 30 – it will officially change the name of Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive in honour of the superstar.

Rihanna, who was named an ambassador for youth and culture in 2008, will unveil the new signage along with Prime Minister Freundel Stuart at a two-hour ceremony on the afternoon of the island’s 51st Anniversary of Independence.

Westbury New Road is already a tourist attraction, with many people visiting the area to see the house where the pop sensation spent 13 years of her childhood.

In 2012, talk show mogul Oprah Winfrey, accompanied by Rihanna and a camera crew, visited the area and the home the songstress shared with her parents and two brothers until she left for the United States at the age of 16.

Scenes from the visit were aired in a one-hour interview on Oprah’s Next Chapter which was aired on Winfrey’s channel, OWN.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has proudly spoken about where she’s from, and even named her record label Westbury Road Entertainment.

