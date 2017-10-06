Rihanna Nominated For Best Song at MTV EMA Awards

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

LONDON, England, Friday October 6, 2017 – Barbadian superstar Rihanna was among the nominees announced yesterday in this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

Her wildly popular summer hit, “Wild Thoughts”, a collaboration with American musician DJ Khaled and singer Bryson Tiller, which was released on June 16, has been nominated for Best Song.

“Wild Thoughts” topped the UK charts, making it Rihanna’s ninth number one. It also peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Rihanna’s 31st top ten song.

“Wild Thoughts” is up against four other hits: “Rockabye” by Clean Bandit, featuring Jamaican artiste Sean Paul and Anne-Marie; Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”; Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber; and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

The 24th Annual MTV Europe Music Awards will air live from the SSE Arena in Wembley, London on November 12.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)