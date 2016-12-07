Jamacian Dancehall Artiste Sean Paul Back With A Bang

0 More share buttons 1 Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest 0

NEW YORK, United States, Wednesday December 7, 2016 – The triumphant return of Jamaican dancehall artiste Sean Paul to the international charts has been hailed by Forbes Magazine as “one of the most surprising stories of 2016 in the music world.”

The magazine speculated that the 44-year-old star may owe his resurgence either to “an expertly curated strategy on the part of his management, his record label, and him, or if he just happened to work with the right artistes at the right time and the stars aligned.”

The Grammy-winning deejay has stamped his mark on two smash hits this year, starting with a featured spot on the reworked single version of Sia’s “Cheap Thrills.” The song was chosen as the second official single off Sia’s “This Is Acting” album, and did not originally feature Sean Paul, but his input was added when “Thrills” was sent out to radio.

The unexpected collaboration took the song all the way to No. 1 in the US, where it was in charge for the month of August, and also landed Sia her first Billboard No. 1. This week it received a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

“Cheap Thrills’” golden run came a full 10 years after Sean Paul entered the Billboard Top 10 on his own with “Temperature” and (When You Gonna) “Give It Up To Me.”

While “Thrills” was a huge international hit, it’s not the only success story for Sean Paul this year. He is featured on Clean Bandit’s latest smash “Rockabye,” which shot to the top in the UK, remains riding high, and is starting to spread to some markets, most notably the US.

According to Forbes, “While these songs aren’t making Sean Paul’s name, they are helping to resuscitate his career, as well as to introduce him to a new, younger generation that might not know his own works very well.”

Sean Paul is credited with taking dancehall out of the Jamaican clubs and onto the world stage in the early 2000s. His 2002 album “Dutty Rock” is said to have launched dancehall into the mainstream.

Songs like “Get Busy,” “Gimme The Light,” the Beyonce-featuring “Baby Boy,” and “Breathe” all helped place him among the world’s pop elite of the day.

Now that he’s back in the international spotlight, Paul is maximising the momentum. He signed a recording deal with Island Records UK in August and has just released a pair of singles: “No Lie,” featuring Dua Lipa, and “Tek Weh Yuh Heart,” featuring Tory Lanez.

Darcus Beese, president of Island Records UK, told Billboard: “He’s one of the very few reggae greats to have gone global. What Sean has done for Jamaica and helping reggae music cross over makes him nothing short of a cultural icon.”

