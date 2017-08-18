12-Year-Old Boy and Older Brother in Trinidad Charged With Killing Teen

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday August 18, 2017 – Two brothers, one 12 years old and the other 18, have been charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times and then drowned.

The pre-teen is charged with the manslaughter of Emmanuel Okeira, whose body was found in a river on August 11, while his older brother is facing the more serious charge of murder.

The two appeared in court yesterday. The younger boy was released on $75,000 bail but the other accused was remanded to prison.

Okeira’s mother said her son left home on August 10 to go to the churchyard of the Bethel House of God Church where he sold produce. She spoke with him that same afternoon, around 3:15, but when she tried to call him on several subsequent occasions, she got no answer so she went to the church.

When she did not find her son there, she filed a missing person’s report and police began a search that evening. Although they found a significant amount of blood, the boy was not found.

However, according to local media reports, when they resumed the search the next day, they saw Okeira’s body floating face down in the river.

An autopsy found that he had been stabbed 15 times on the neck, face and head, but had died from drowning.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)