4 Caribbean Countries Under Warning or Watch as Tropical Storm Don Forms

FLORIDA, United States, Monday July 17, 2017 – A tropical storm warning has been issued for Grenada, while Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines are under tropical storm watches, following the formation of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season’s fourth storm.

Interests in Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao have also been advised to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Don which developed this evening east southeast of Barbados.

In its 8 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the storm, carrying maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour, was 405 miles east southeast of Barbados and 515 miles east of Trinidad, and moving towards the west at 17 miles per hour.

“This motion is expected to continue through Wednesday, with a gradual increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the centre of Don will move through the Windward Islands late Tuesday and Tuesday night,” it said.

“Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.”

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the area under tropical storm warning by late tomorrow and into tomorrow night, while tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area around the same time.

Tropical Storm Don is expected to produce total between two and four inches of rainfall across the Windward Islands through Wednesday morning.

