5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Parts of Grenada, T&T and St Vincent

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sunday November 5, 2017 – People living in parts of Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Vincent and the Grenadines reported strong shaking when a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck this morning.

Shortly after the tremor which occurred between Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago around 11 a.m., reports began flooding the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre’s Facebook page from residents who felt the quake, particularly in those two Caribbean countries, for several seconds.

And the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in St Vincent and the Grenadines also posted that the earthquake was felt in that country as well.

The Seismic Research Centre said the earthquake occurred about 68 kilometres northwest of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago; 118 km north northeast of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago; and 84 kilometres southeast of Grenada’s capital, St George’s.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

