5 Best Caribbean Islands for Celebrity Spying

Barbados

Home to the indomitable Rihanna who returns home regularly to enjoy the sun, sea, sand and sweetness that is this gem of the Caribbean. Barbados is a popular jaunt of celebs from either side of the pond. If that doesn’t float your boat, then take your pick from Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham who often walk the “Golden” West Coast or, if you get lucky, Prince Harry might take you for a ride on his jet ski across Paynes Bay.

Bahamas

Seeking solitude from the roving eye of the paparazzi, celebrities from around the globe find their way to the peaceful islands of the Bahamas; in particular, Harbour Island and Eleuthera. With many a picturesque fishing village characterizing the landscape those seeking privacy in abundance indulge themselves. The island is popular amongst Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart and Cindy Crawford all of whom have sought and found peace in the Bahamian archipelago.

Anguilla

Anguilla, an almost completely untouched island with a tiny local population, means visiting VIPs can totally enjoy the privacy of this tropical island feeling. Frequent visitors include Jay Z and Beyonce, Sandra Bullock, Liam Neeson, Michael Jordan, Janet Jackson and Richard Gere who have all savoured the miles of white sand beaches on offer.

Jamaica

Enter Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn and Truman Capote, premier stars of yesteryear, who all beat a path to Jamaica popularly known at the time for its fun and frivolity. Errol Flynn boasted two houses here! Kate Moss, Bjork and Gwen Stefani visit for that inspiration that can only be gotten from the enchanted forests surrounding the Blue Mountains. Oh, and of course it’s the home of Bob Marley; the greatest reggae artist ever! Like you need another reason to visit.

St. Barts

One of the most picturesque islands in the Northern Antelles, St Barts is the ultimate showcase of bikinis and sometimes even less on its beaches. With that, it attracts the likes of Ivanka Trump, Jay Z, Lindsay Lohan and Jessica Alba who are all lured to this paradise by the Gallic chic vibe and boutique hotels. It also attracts heavy rollers like the Kardashians, Mat Damon, Usher,and Ashton Kusher who populate the few high-brow places to stay. Gotta love your celebs!

