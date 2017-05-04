$7 Billion Needed to Complete Justice Reform in Jamaica

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday May 4, 2017 – Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck says it will cost the Government J$7 billion (US$54 million) to complete all major aspects of justice reform by 2020.

And that does not include the cost for infrastructural works and institutional capacity.

But Chuck said the Government would continue with the reform of the justice system with support from the country’s partners.

“The Justice Undertakings for Social Transformation (JUST) programme will continue to strengthen the judiciary through training, development of manuals and improvements to the system,” he said, adding that the Justice, Security, Accountability and Transparency (JSAT) project will advance the work that has been started to install the new technologies in the courts and to contribute to the timely disposal of cases and improve witness protection.

Meanwhile, Chuck said the Ministry will put Alternative Dispute Resolution infrastructure in 1,000 schools.

The Government will also establish 14 Parish Justice Centres, starting with St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland, which will be opened by the second quarter of the fiscal year.

“We are not unmindful of the fiscal constraints, so we are utilizing existing vacant public properties to get the most out of the resources,” the Justice Minister explained.

He further noted that more Justices of the Peace (JPs) will be trained and available to provide a better quality of service to their communities and to the court system.

