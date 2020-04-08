95-Year-Old Man is Barbados’ Third Death From COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Wednesday April 8, 2020 – A 95-year-old man, who was very ill when he presented with symptoms of COVID-19 last Sunday, passed away yesterday morning, becoming the third Barbadian to die from the viral illness.

Isolation Facilities Manager Dr Corey Forde said the man became infected after coming into contact with a known case.

He further announced that three out of an additional 45 persons tested were positive for COVID0-19, bringing the tally of cases in Barbados to 63.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness identified the three new cases as Barbadians – a 28-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who returned from overseas, and a 33-year-old woman, who is the wife of a known case.

There are 53 people currently in isolation. Dr Forde reported that three of them, who are on ventilators at the Enmore facility, were critically ill, including a 52-year-old man, who the medical professional deemed extremely ill, with the added complication of diabetes.

He outlined that there were 17 persons in isolation at another centre in Paragon, eight females and nine males, who are all in stable condition.

At the Blackman and Gollop isolation facility, there are 29 patients – 16 females and 13 males – including four in the High Dependency Area, ranging in age from 60 to 80.

Four patients are in isolation at home, including a seven-year-old boy, his father and a couple.

