Anguilla featured in CNN’s best new spas in the world

GEORGIA, United States, Thursday May 12, 2016 – In the past year, hundreds of luxurious hotel spas have made their debut around the world as demand grows for these upscale wellness centres among discerning travellers.

This month, CNN handpicked the world’s 10 best new spas, based on service, treatments, amenities and ambiance, and the Caribbean made the cut in the shape of Anguilla’s Thai House at Zemi Beach House Resort and Spa.

According to CNN, the newly opened Thai House “isn’t just any thatched-roof island spa.”

Described as a full-fledged wellness centre on the shores of Shoal Bay, Thai House is home to the island’s only hammam, a meditation garden, mud deck, yoga studio, hydrotherapy showers and vitality pool set to guests’ body temperature, not to mention a juice bar.

Its treatment rooms, built inside the traditional, 300-year-old Thai House from which it derives its name, have their own private relaxation lounges with ocean or garden views.

Treatments are said to be inspired by the wellness rituals of the Taino people and use the healing benefits of local herbs, flowers, mud and sea salt.

The signature Zemi Sun Ritual (US$305), for example, uses salt, papaya and macadamia nuts to exfoliate skin, followed by an oil treatment infused with local frangipani and jasmine oils.

The Thai House is in good company with the remaining nine on CNN’s list offering everything from extravagant pampering to serious full-scale detox treatments.

