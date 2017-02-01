Another Jamaican Sportsman Penalized for Doping Code Violation

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday February 1, 2017 – Another Jamaican sportsman is in the spotlight again for all the wrong reasons.

High-profile T20 West Indies cricketer Andre Russell has been banned for all cricket for a year, for a doping whereabouts rule violation, six days after Jamaican Nesta Carter was stripped of his gold medal from the 4x100m relay in the 2008 Olympics – along with the rest of his teammates – after he retroactively tested positive for using a banned substance at the Beijing Games.

In this case, Russell did not fail any doping tests. However, on three separate occasions in 2015, he failed to turn up for drug testing. And under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, that amounts to a failed drug test.

The suspension handed down by the Jamaican Anti-Doping Commission, took effect yesterday and will run until January 30, 2018, which means the 28-year-old will miss out on major cricketing tournaments, including the Big Bash League and the lucrative Indian Premier League.

In a statement following the tribunal’s announcement, Russell’s lawyer Patrick Foster said the cricketer’s legal team was carefully reading and reviewing the decision with a view to a possible early appeal.

“While we respect the ruling, we respectfully disagree with it and are very disappointed that the Panel saw it fit to impose a one-year ineligibility period,” he said.

“Throughout his career as an international and domestic T20 cricketer, Mr Russell has been tested on many occasions by various anti-doping agencies/bodies in several countries pursuant to WADA guidelines and he has never registered an adverse analytical finding,” the lawyer added.

