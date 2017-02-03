Anti-Coup Squad in Venezuela “Hunts” Opponents Seen As Threats

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

CARACAS, Venezuela, Friday February 3, 2017 – President Nicolas Maduro, who blames subversive external and internal forces for the economic and political crises crippling his country, has appointed a select committee designed to foil potential coups d’états.

The president said he had created an “anti-coup command” made up of five Chavistas tasked with preventing any attempt to destabilize and ultimately overthrow the socialist regime.

In a televised announcement of the new command, Maduro warned his opponents to surrender, “because the anti-coup command has arrived and is dedicated 24 hours a day to take preventive, legal and corrective measures against all coup and terrorist sectors.”

Six high-ranking opposition members have been captured and thrown into jail – most on weapons charges – since the announcement.

Fox News reports that Congressman Gilber Caro and his friend Stacy Escalona have been accused of illegal possession of an automatic rifle and C-4 explosives, a similar charge to that slapped on Maracaibo councilmember Jorge Gonzalez for allegedly carrying explosives and cartridges in his car.

Two retired generals have also been targeted by the newly-created unit – General Raul Baduel, a former ally of Chavez and now an adversary of Maduro, and General Ramón Lozada – as well as activist Irwin Roca and councilmember Roniel Farias.

They are all suspected of being connected with the so-called “Alcatraz Plan,” purportedly conceived to release opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez from jail and unseat Maduro.

Rocío San Miguel, director of non-governmental organization Control Ciudadano, told Fox News that the actions of the anti-coup command indicate it is part of a “selective criminalization apparatus” to infuse fear into opposition parties.

“By using the political and military intelligence bodies, the government establishes a route of criminal imputation based on false positives to incriminate – with the help of the military justice – some previously selected emblematic factors of the opposition,” San Miguel said.

“Anyone can fall under the selective sphere of the anti-coup command,” she warned.

The anti-coup squad is headed by recently appointed Vice President Tareck El Aissami, a well-known hardliner, and manned by Interior Minister Nestor Luis Reverol; Congressman and top Chavista Diosdado Cabello; Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez; and Gustavo González Lopez, director of the heavily politicized intelligence agency SEBIN, whose officers carry out the arrests.

“This is a government with totalitarian pretensions and will go against anyone who thinks differently. There is a plan to outlaw us,” said opposition Congressman Freddy Guevara, who told Fox News he has received numerous anonymous threats.

Meanwhile, the opposition urged the Venezuelan people to continue to engage in peaceful protests as part of a sustained movement to pressure Maduro into moving up the next presidential election, which is currently scheduled for late 2018.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)