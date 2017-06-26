Antigua Police Seize $1 million in South American Marijuana in Weekend Drug Busts

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, Monday June 26, 2017 – Three operations by the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) netted more than EC$1 million (US$) in drugs that it says came from South America and resulted in the arrest of six people – locals and non-nationals – over the weekend.

The successful counter-drug operations took place between Friday and Saturday as the ONDCP engaged in a “continued effort to rid the nation’s streets of illicit narcotics”.

In the first one, two men – one from St Vincent and the Grenadines and the other from Antigua –were nabbed in the process of transporting 103.25 pounds of marijuana, which had an estimated wholesale value of EC$413,000 (US$152,963).

The second operation netted 34.8 pounds of compressed cannabis and a small quantity of marijuana seedlings carrying an estimated wholesale value of EC$139,200 (US$51,555). A Jamaican man was detained in that operation.

In the third counter-drug operation, three Antiguan man were detained and a total of 157.8 pounds of compressed cannabis carrying an estimated wholesale value of $631, 200 (US$233,778) was seized.

All six men remain in the ONDCP’s custody as investigations continue into the drug seizures.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)